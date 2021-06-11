UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 712,871 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.01% of Western Midstream Partners worth $77,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $22.72.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

