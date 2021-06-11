UBS Group AG Sells 12,177 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $64,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $370.73 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.67.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

