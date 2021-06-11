UBS Group AG Sells 180,834 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,834 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.46% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $65,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,796,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,549,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.15 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

