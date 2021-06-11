UBS Group AG Sells 23,594 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.44% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $59,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,663,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,957,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 555.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,209,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $270.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $204.20 and a 12-month high of $270.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

