UBS Group AG Sells 24,220 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of EPAM Systems worth $78,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 139,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,494,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock opened at $505.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.70 and a 1-year high of $506.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

