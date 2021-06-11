UBS Group AG Sells 268,605 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268,605 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.70% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $51,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000.

RODM stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

