UBS Group AG Sells 28,989 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of AutoZone worth $53,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AZO opened at $1,374.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,453.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,074.45 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $12,582,471. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.