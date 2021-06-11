UBS Group AG Sells 391,070 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,070 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.24% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $73,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,637,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.