UBS Group AG Sells 485,109 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.52% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $72,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

