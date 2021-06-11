UBS Group AG Sells 77,820 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,820 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.99% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $53,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,575,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,457,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,269,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,036,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 702,706 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.