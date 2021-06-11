UBS Group AG Sells 8,295 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $51,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $284.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.