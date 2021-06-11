UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 73,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,286. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.