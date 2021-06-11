UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 73,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,286. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.