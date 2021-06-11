Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 81.9% in May

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the May 13th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UURAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 54,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

