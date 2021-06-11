UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of UDR worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in UDR by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in UDR by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 314,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 78,817 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

UDR stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 250.96, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.34.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

