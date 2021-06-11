UGAS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. UGAS has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $356,192.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.10 or 0.00753245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00084121 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.