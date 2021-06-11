Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Trading Down 1.7%

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UEHPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

