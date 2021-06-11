Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Up 1,180.0% in May

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MJLB remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,938. Ultrack Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

