Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Up 1,180.0% in May

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MJLB remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,938. Ultrack Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.
About Ultrack Systems
