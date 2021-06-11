Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Position Reduced by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,402 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,901 shares of company stock worth $3,878,152. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.14 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

