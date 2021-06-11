UMA Market Capitalization Achieves $707.42 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $11.62 or 0.00031228 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $707.42 million and approximately $18.85 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00059285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.53 or 0.00786045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00086098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,803,894 coins and its circulating supply is 60,871,242 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.