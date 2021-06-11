UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,566 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of UMB Financial worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 234.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in UMB Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

