Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $3.77 million and $1.42 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014883 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 466.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

