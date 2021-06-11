Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Umpqua worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $44,829,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,221,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.