Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 1,312.5% in May

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,312.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.04. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04.

Get Unicharm alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.