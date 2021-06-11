Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Price Reaches $1.68 on Exchanges (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $801.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00004629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00186361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.04 or 0.01089994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,218.56 or 0.99681679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

