Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $26.83 million and $8,813.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00158352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00189088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $405.97 or 0.01093132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,057.16 or 0.99781745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

