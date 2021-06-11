Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Achieves Market Cap of $236,352.27

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $236,352.27 and approximately $10,544.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00153232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00189438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.51 or 0.01100627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,044.67 or 1.00052177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.