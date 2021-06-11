Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.93 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $34.28 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $8.51 or 0.00022977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00035652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00219311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00036034 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000127 BTC.

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

