Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s 7th Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.46. 31,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,367. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

