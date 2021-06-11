Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Up 5%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 2,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.