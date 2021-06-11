Unisocks 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,649.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $37,931.93 or 1.06727114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a total market cap of $11.91 million and $6,649.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.10 or 0.00765592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00084650 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

