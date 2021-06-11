United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the May 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ULTHF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 227,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

