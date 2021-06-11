United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the May 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ULTHF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 227,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.46.
United Lithium Company Profile
