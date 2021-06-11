United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.07. Approximately 5,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,403,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

