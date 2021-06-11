United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $224.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.20 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

