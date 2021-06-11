United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

