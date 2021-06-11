United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 535.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.44. The company had a trading volume of 92,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.46. The stock has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

