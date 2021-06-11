UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $398.00. 61,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.