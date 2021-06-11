UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.18. 90,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

