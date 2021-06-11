UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,897 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $90,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $400.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

