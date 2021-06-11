Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 16,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,820. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

