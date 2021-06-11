Upfiring (UFR) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $3,751.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars.

