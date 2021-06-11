Uptrennd (1UP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $360.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Uptrennd has a market cap of $262,486.61 and $360.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 53% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.34 or 0.00644829 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

