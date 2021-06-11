Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,939.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,865 shares of company stock worth $2,996,389 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

