Uquid Coin Price Tops $22.64 on Major Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $226.35 million and $26.69 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $22.64 or 0.00060849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00056694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00755406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00084142 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

