Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT Raised to $18.75

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.25 to $18.75 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UE. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of UE opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.65. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

