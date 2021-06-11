Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Up 4.3%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. 2,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,003,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Urban One alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.04 million, a P/E ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%.

In related news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 35,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $126,719.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,298 shares of company stock worth $659,320. 79.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban One by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.