UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Cap of $907,181.71

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $907,181.71 and $155,117.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00158706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00194769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $426.26 or 0.01146692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.93 or 0.99991899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

