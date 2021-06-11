UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Horton Capital Management LLC

Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,847 shares during the period. UroGen Pharma comprises 20.7% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horton Capital Management LLC owned about 2.96% of UroGen Pharma worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URGN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.55. 822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,418. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

UroGen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

