Urus (URUS) Price Hits $11.66 on Top Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $11.66 or 0.00031516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $975,649.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Urus has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00770026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00085095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

