USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $82.62 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00157658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00188812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.42 or 0.01108667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,196.62 or 0.99992635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.