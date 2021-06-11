USDX [Kava] Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $48.17 million and $158,128.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017803 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006484 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002614 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 48,465,482 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

